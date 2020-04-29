by Mountain Mail Staff
Several state legislators invite the public to join them from 11 a.m. to noon Friday for a virtual agriculture community briefing with information about resources, support and agriculture updates.
Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Sterling), Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) and Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose) will host the public, bipartisan briefing with Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. Greenberg will present updates from the Department of Agriculture.
To submit questions prior to the event, fill out a form at forms.gle/RYsSx1fFwd8FZW687.
To participate in the meeting, either visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81204382734?pwd=RXphTmtzUDI2RDN0b0J2OUExSUE0dz09 and enter password 842392, or call 253-215-8782 and enter room ID 81204382734# and use password 842392#.
