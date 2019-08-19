Some Salida kids got a head start on the school year Friday, when kids and parents brought school supplies and met teachers at Longfellow Elementary School during the school’s annual meet and greet.
The day is an opportunity for parents and kids to get to know a new teacher and turn in supplies before school starts.
At Salida Middle School it was a orientation day for incoming fifth-graders, and incoming freshmen at Salida High School also had an orientation day.
School starts today for all classes in all Salida School District schools except Salida Early Childhood Center.
Longfellow Elementary School classes start at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:50 p.m. Students may be dropped off at 7:45 a.m.
Salida Middle School classes start at 8 a.m. (first bell is at 7:50 a.m.) and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Salida High School classes start at 8 a.m. (first bell is at 7:55 a.m.) and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Crest Academy classes start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Horizons Exploratory Academy classes start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m.
Salida Early Childhood Center will begins classes Thursday. Morning and full-day classes begin at 8 a.m. Afternoon classes begin at 11:20 a.m. Morning classes dismiss at noon, and afternoon and full-day classes dismiss at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.