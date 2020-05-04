The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin chip sealing and updating signs on U.S. 24 in the Johnson Village area starting Friday.
The 20-mile chip seal project, from milepost 212.83 through milepost 225.56, will begin work at the east end of the project and work toward the west in 4-mile-a-day increments, according to a press release.
Updated signs and paint will be installed to help with visibility.
Motorists will encounter work on U.S. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday from May 8 through June 5. Impacts will include one-lane traffic, which will be under flagger control with use of pilot cars to guide traffic through the work zone.
Traffic flow in Johnson Village between mileposts 212.8 and 213.2 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Closures will be no longer than 2 miles.
The public should expect delays up to 15 minutes.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph within the project limits with a width restriction of 12 feet.
No work will take place May 22-25 for Memorial Day weekend.
