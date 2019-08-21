Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Future 50: Re-Vision Rainbow Boulevard plan to guide future actions in the U.S. 50 corridor.
Mayor P.T. Wood said that although all residents may not be 100 percent on board, the plan represents a workable compromise for the corridor.
Wood said he liked that the plan presented incremental improvements and a road map to achieve attainable goals.
In other business, council:
• Approved the 2018 municipal audit and 2017 reissued financial statements. Auditor Dan Cudahy said his firm was able to offer an unqualified opinion on the city’s 2018 financial statements, and the city was in good financial condition Dec. 31.
He said Salida’s Finance Department is on a very good track now, and he believes the 2019 audit will go more smoothly.
• Continued until Sept. 3 the second reading and public hearing of an ordinance updating the municipal code concerning short-term rentals after real estate agents and rental owners voiced concerns.
• Approved the purchase of 67.28 acres from Union Pacific to be used for open space or recreation purposes. The parcel is due west of the city, in the Arkansas Hills area.
The use restrictions put in place by Union Pacific allowed the city to get a reduced price, City Administrator Drew Nelson said. The purchase price is $235,480, or $3,500 per acre. The city has 60 days to close the deal.
• Approved a resolution adopting the uniform election code and approving a coordinated mail ballot election Nov. 5. City Attorney Geoff Wilson said this is a standard resolution authorizing the county clerk to conduct an election.
• Agreed to work with Ehlers Inc. to create an investment strategy and financial management plan for the city. According to a memo to council from city staff, Ehlers Inc. is expected to manage $2.5-$10 million for the city, and its fee will be 0.175 percent of the amount managed.
• Voted to enter into an agreement with Slate Communications for organizational communications planning. Slate’s first two projects will cost the city $42,615.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance concerning temporary commercial activities and vending permits. The public hearing is set for Sept. 3.
• Approved a resolution approving a development agreement for the Salida Crossings planned development, including improvements along U.S. 50. Developer Duane Cozart agreed to complete streetscape improvements along U.S. 50 from the site to the U.S. 50-Colo. 291 intersection as part of the planned development.
Councilman Mike Bowers was absent.
