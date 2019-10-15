Ark Valley Helping hands will conduct its fall Senior Saturday work day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Teams will help local elders get their homes ready for winter, including raking, cleaning patios, rolling hoses and other outdoor seasonal chores.
The organization welcomes volunteers from companies, churches, groups, families and individuals.
Volunteers will meet at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., for team assignments.
A lunch for volunteers provided by Ark Valley Helping Hands will take place at noon.
To volunteer, call Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
