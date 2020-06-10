by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The treasure of Forrest Fenn has been found.
Fenn, an antiques dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico, claimed he hid an antique chest with $2 million in gold coins and jewelry in a secret spot in 2010, “somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe.”
He announced Sunday that someone had found the chest.
“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn stated on his website.
“I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.
“I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries.
“So the search is over. Look for more information and photos in the coming days,” Fenn stated.
Treasure hunters have sought the chest from New Mexico to Montana, including in Colorado, since Fenn first announced the hunt, and several people reportedly lost their lives while searching.
Fenn published directions to the treasure in a poem in his 2010 book “The Thrill of the Chase.”
A copy of the poem is available on Fenn’s website, oldsantafetradingcompany.com.
