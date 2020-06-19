by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Summer officially begins at 3:43 p.m. Saturday with the summer solstice.
In the Northern Hemisphere the summer solstice is an instant in time when the north pole of the Earth points more directly toward the sun than at any other time of the year, according to NASA.
Earth’s 23½-degree axis tilt creates the seasons as the planet orbits the sun.
The summer solstice is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.