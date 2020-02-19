Trevor Martineau, 28, received a sentence of four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by a mandatory two years of parole, Tuesday in District Court.
Martineau pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, a Level 2 drug felony, as part of a plea agreement.
He was arrested on his way to work as a Buena Vista Correctional Facility guard the morning of July 2.
Following a tip, investigators discovered several controlled substances, including methamphetamine, wrapped in a burrito inside Martineau’s lunchbox.
Prior to sentencing, friends and neighbors as well as Martineau’s parents and in-laws made statements in his favor.
District Attorney Kaitlin Turner argued for the maximum six-year sentence, given that Martineau admitted to having introduced drugs to the Buena Vista Correctional Facility at least two other times before he was caught.
Public defender Magdalena Rosa argued for a four-year sentence, saying Martineau, who has no criminal history, was the victim of manipulation by an inmate who took advantage of him.
She said Martineau hadn’t thought things through at the time and had crossed the line, but he now takes full responsibility for his actions.
Martineau addressed the court and said he now realizes his actions could have put his coworkers in harm’s way.
“I failed big time,” he said.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he agreed with Rosa that a four-year sentence was appropriate given Martineau’s lack of criminal history.
Murphy had previously rejected a plea agreement he thought was not harsh enough to fit the circumstances of Martineau’s offense.
“I take no joy in putting you in prison,” Murphy said, “but I think a prison sentence is appropriate.”
Martineau will receive credit for 231 days served in presentence confinement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.