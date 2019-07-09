Paul Eggleston, 58, of Cotopaxi drove his 1979 Dodge pickup truck into the Arkansas River in Bighorn Sheep Canyon just after noon Monday.
Eggleston said he was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 through the canyon near the Chaffee/Fremont county line when he slammed on the brakes to avoid some cyclists, and his right front wheel locked up, sending the truck down the embankment and into the river.
“It’s never done that before,” Eggleston said. “It threw me right off the road.
The front of the truck was submerged, but Eggleston was able to escape without injury after rolling down one of the truck’s windows.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services all responded to the scene.
Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said Eggleston was cited, but he wasn’t sure what the charge was.
He said CSP got the call about a truck in the river at 12:18 p.m. The truck was removed from the river at about 1:42 p.m., and the road was closed intermittently during that time. Lewis said the closures were just a matter of getting the truck pulled out.
