The Colorado Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing, in conjunction with Central Colorado Housing, will open its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Aug. 19.
Applicants must meet the Division of Housing’s preferences for disability, homeless, domestic violence, non-elderly exiting an institution or elderly exiting an institution and must verify their preference status as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a press release.
Applications may be picked up now but will not be accepted until Aug. 19.
To request an application, contact the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments at 719-275-9566 or pick one up at the UAACOG office at 3224-A Independence Road in Cañon City.
Completed applications will be accepted in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location or faxed to 719-275-2907.
Completed applications can also be mailed but must be postmarked on or after Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.