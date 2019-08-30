The Salida High School boys’ soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 win over Cañon City (0-1) behind a hat trick from senior Bowman Russell.
Senior Quinn Bosanko, sophomore Flyn Brown and sophomore Kaiden Veatch also scored for the Spartans.
This is Russell’s first season at forward, head coach Ben Oswald said, after playing defense in previous seasons. That made Russell Oswald’s man of the match.
“We knew he could score goals because he would light it up in training,” Oswald said. “But we always needed him for defense.”
The first 10 minutes of the game were relatively even, until senior Cole Walters-Schaler worked his way to the goal line and then funneled the ball to Russell, who was waiting near the penalty spot and finished first time.
Russell scored his second goal, a solo run, a short time after the first.
A few minutes later, Russell received a yellow card for a foul on Cañon City’s goalkeeper.
Salida maintained control of the game halfway through the first half, generating some good scoring chances.
Veatch got in on the action next, taking a through ball from Walters-Schaler and finishing near post.
Cañon City pulled one back after a Tigers forward got behind the Spartans’ defense and latched onto a long ball, dribbled around Salida sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Phillips and scored.
Russell almost got his hat trick near the end of the first half but had his shot cleared off the goal line. Salida led 3-1 at halftime.
The team looked a little bit anxious in the first half, Oswald said, which was probably due to first-game jitters. He said they loosened up in the second, though.
Salida started the second half aggressively, but Cañon City won a penalty. The first try scored but had to be retaken for encroachment. The retake also scored.
The Spartans almost answered immediately, but Russell fired over the goal.
Russell finally got his hat trick when Brown took a throw-in, beat his man and crossed to Russell, who headed the ball into the net.
Just a short time later Brown hit the post on a breakaway and then scored to make it 5-2, with Bosanko providing the assist.
Brown returned the favor near the end of the game, crossing to Bosanko, who scored.
Salida is playing a new system this year, Oswald said, with four defenders, two central midfielders, three attacking midfielders and a forward who serves as a “target man.” Oswald said he wants his team to be tactically flexible this year.
Oswald gave kudos to Bosanko, who he said has really stepped up as a vocal leader.
“I’m looking forward to a fun season,” Oswald said.
Next up for Salida is Pueblo Centennial at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ben Oswald Park. Salida lost 6-2 to Centennial last season, Oswald said, but played them a lot better in the spring club season.
