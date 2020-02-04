The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for south central Colorado, with a current storm system in the area, another coming in late Wednesday and a third early next week.
The current storm, which may leave behind 1-3 inches of snow in the valley and 4-8 inches in the mountains, should move east later tonight. Clearing skies will bring low temperatures near or below zero for tonight into Wednesday.
Wednesday’s daytime temperatures are not predicted to get above 32.
The second system, arriving late Wednesday or early Thursday, could bring more snow to the central mountains through Friday.
The NWS is predicting another system moving into the region Sunday or Monday, which may also bring snow showers.
