A new team will transition into monitoring the Decker Fire next week, incident commander John Markalunas said at a meeting Thursday in Poncha Springs.
The fire, about 9 miles south of Salida, had burned about 885 acres Thursday.
Incident commander trainee Adam Ziegler said the fire is currently spreading through beetle kill spruce and cleaning up dead fuels.
Ziegler said crews will monitor the fire to make sure it stays in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness and doesn’t spread to private or Bureau of Land Management land.
The next few days should have more smoke, Ziegler said, but potential rains Monday and Tuesday should calm the fire down.
Markalunas said he appreciated the various jurisdictions in the area letting the fire play out.
Residents who live on Methodist Mountain expressed concerns about the fire spreading near their homes.
Markalunas said the team has plans in place in case the fire starts moving that way, and they can use different tactics if it leaves the wilderness area. He said the fire would have to work really hard to get there though. There are also fuel breaks in the area to shield residences, he said.
Air resource advisor Andrea Holland said Salida’s air remains clean, although residents will smell smoke from time to time.
