Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has temporarily closed its visitor center and park store, according to a current conditions post on the National Park Service website.
Public restrooms and water fountains will be available in the visitor center lobby between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Backcountry campers can obtain backcountry permits by calling 719-378-6395.
The park and preserve will remain publicly open 24/7, including trails, parking areas, picnic area, road pullouts and interpretive outdoor signage.
Park rangers may be present along trails at various times to answer questions, weather and staff permitting.
This decision follows guidance and consultation from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state public health authorities and park public health service officers.
