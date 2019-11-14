If all goes according to plan, Poncha Springs’ new gym will open later this week.
Franchise owner Daniel “Sach” Sachtleben said Anytime Fitness will open Friday or Saturday.
The franchise is owned by Sach and his wife, Roxanne Sachtleben. The Sachtlebens moved to Salida from Conifer almost two years ago to raise their sons and recreate. They said they’ve been recreating in the area for about 15 years.
This has been in the works for about three years, Sach said.
The Sachtlebens said they were looking for a way to transition from their corporate careers (she was a market researcher and he worked in media), and they were Anytime Fitness members in Conifer. When the company went through rebranding a few years ago, the couple said they were impressed, thinking that owning a gym would be in line with their values.
“We want a place to support health and wellness for all ages and fitness levels,” Roxanne said.
Roxanne said they thought southern Chaffee County could use another gym.
They wanted the location of their gym to be in the middle of Salida, Maysville, Nathrop and Villa Grove, Sach said.
After researching several different franchises and even thinking about going it alone, the Sachtlebens decided to go with Anytime Fitness.
The gym has 215 members so far, Sach said. Roxanne said more than a third are “Silver Sneakers” senior members.
Anytime Fitness has areas for cardio, functional training, strength and free weights, as well as a studio for classes. The building will be accessible to members 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Roxanne said they’re looking to January for a grand opening.
For more information, visit anytimefitness.com/gyms/4790/poncha-springs-co-81242/.
