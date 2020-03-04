During Super Tuesday’s presidential primary, Chaffee County chose Bernie Sanders with 1,494 votes, that is 35.73 percent of votes cast in the Democratic primary.
Joe Biden finished second with 1,037 votes, 24.8 percent; Michael Bloomberg received 792 votes, 18.94 percent; and Eilizabeth Warren received 760 votes, 18.18 percent.
President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, with 3,343 votes, 92.66 percent.
As of 9 p.m., the Colorado Secretary of State reported that Sanders was leading the state with 232,653 votes, 35.86 percent; Bloomberg 144,694, 22.3 percent; Biden received 142,837 votes, 22.01 percent; and Warren 111,639. votes 17.14 percent.
Trump received 561,316 votes, 92.76 percent; Bill Weld took second in the Republic primary with 19,829 votes, 3.28 percent.
Fourteen other states also participated in the Super Tuesday primary election.
National news agencies projected the following Democratic winners in each state as of 9 p.m.:
• Alabama – Biden, 61.8 percent
• Arkansas – Biden, 39.1 percent
• Massachusetts – Biden, 33.2 percent
• North Carolina – Biden, 42.7 percent
• Oklahoma – Biden, 38.2 percent
• Tennessee – Biden, 43 percent
• Utah – Sanders, 31.4 percent
• Vermont – Sanders, 50.9 percent
• Virginia – Biden, 53.3 percent
• American Samoa – Bloomberg, 49.9 percent
California, Maine and Texas were all too close to call at press time.
