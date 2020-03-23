As new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to crop up in Colorado, including the first positive cases in Chaffee County confirmed Friday, health officials have been urging closures that are affecting a widening range of businesses.
Chaffee County Public Health issued an order Tuesday to limit size of public events, closing restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and lodging.
Encouraged to remain open during the pandemic? Essential businesses.
That definition includes a diverse range of services like grocery stores, gas stations and auto repair, banks, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, farmers, news media, liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.
“All essential businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open,” the public health order reads. “To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall if possible establish curbside pickup for customers, establish maximum customer limits that allow compliance with social distancing, by maintaining 6-foot social distancing for both employees and members of the public, including, but not limited to, when any customers are standing in line.”
Here’s the county Public Health Department’s definition of essential businesses:
• Grocery stores, certified farmers markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, wholesale and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.
• Liquor stores and marijuana establishments must comply with social distancing requirements and shall allow no more than five customers at a time.
• Food cultivation, including farming and livestock.
• Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.
• Newspapers, television, radio and other media services.
• Gas stations and auto supply, auto repair and related facilities.
• Banks and related financial institutions.
• Hardware stores.
• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, internet or broadband providers and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses.
• Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes.
•Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers.
• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences or other businesses.
• Home-based care for seniors, adults or children.
• Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults and children.
• Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities.
