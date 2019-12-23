The Salida High School girls’ swimming team competed in its biggest meet of the first half of the season Friday and Saturday – the Cheyenne Mountain Invite.
In the 100-yard freestyle, 132 swimmers from 20 teams raced in the event, but 131 of them could not catch Salida’s Elise Mishmash, who won the event in 54.04 seconds.
Mishmash also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:15:35. Both of her times were fast enough to qualify for the Class 5A state championships, if Salida competed in that division.
Lots of other Lady Spartans also swam state-qualifying times, including several 4A and 5A marks, or swam new personal-best times at the meet, helping Salida finish ninth of the 20 teams. Most of teams who competed were Class 4A and 5A squads.
“Our girls had a terrific meet,” Salida head coach Wendy Gorie said. “We didn’t have two of our top state-level swimmers at the meet, but our relays were still able to compete incredibly well with our alternates. Our more novice swimmers came into a highly competitive situation and were not the least bit intimidated. They swam incredibly well and their times dropped dramatically.”
Freshman Ember Hill made the finals in the 100 breaststroke, placing 12th of 59 girls with a personal-best time, 1:15.58. She also qualified for the 3A state meet in the 200 IM with a personal-best time, 2:33.13.
Junior Hannah Rhude also made the finals in the 200 IM, placing 16th of 39 girls in 2:29.37. In the 100 backstroke, Rhude missed the finals by 0.05 second with a time of 1:07.41, but she still qualified for 3A state in both her events.
Junior Allyna Bright made the finals in the 500 freestyle, placing 18th in 6:03.20 while also qualifying for 3A state. Bright swam a 5:59.87 in the prelims.
Senior Megan McMurry qualified for 3A state in both the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.85) and 200-yard IM (2:31.63) with personal-best times.
Salida’s 200 free relay team, featuring Rhude, Mishmash, Bright and sophomore Lindsey Baroni, placed sixth in 1:49.04.
Salida’s 400 free relay team of Rhude, Mishmash, Hill and Bright also placed sixth in 4:04.30.
Salida’s 200 medley relay would have placed 11th but was disqualified for a false start. McMurry, Hill, sophomore Jaesa Carlson and Baroni competed on that relay.
Junior Abby Nagel, freshman Ellie King and freshman Alex Hebert all swam personal-best times at the meet.
Carlson had a personal-best time in the 100-butterfly (1:12.53), barely missing the 3A state qualifying time.
Baroni swam a personal best in the 100 backstroke (1:10.37), missing the 3A state time by .30 seconds.
Freshman Emma Diesslin was only able to swim in the preliminary competition, but she qualified for the finals in both her individual events and her two relays.
“Abby Nagel, Ember Hill, Megan McMurry and Ellie King had phenomenal swims in all of their events,” Gorie said. “I’m so proud of our team – these girls are working extremely hard, and that work is really starting to pay off.”
Cheyenne Mountain won its home meet with 494 team points, followed by Mountain Vista (476), Lewis-Palmer (418), Pine Creek (288) and Highlands Ranch (242) in fifth. Salida scored 124 points to take ninth, placing higher than any other Class 3A team.
Salida’s next competition will be another two-day meet, Jan. 17-18 at Pueblo County.
