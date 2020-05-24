‘No connections found,’ Spezze reports

Investigators were unable to make a connection to Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance following a three-day search of a residential property on CR 105, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Sunday afternoon.
Morphew, 49, was reported missing May 10 when she failed to return to her home in Maysville after reportedly going for a bike ride.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and FBI led the search at several locations on the CR 105 property.
The property owner was fully cooperative with law enforcement and not connected with Morphew’s disappearance, Spezze said.
“We will continue to follow up on leads as they are identified and vetted by sheriff’s office investigators, the CBI and FBI,” Spezze said.
Investigators closed CR 105 Friday, and it remained closed during the weekend.
In response to widespread rumors circulating Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release that Morphew had not been located and no arrests have been made in the investigation.
Investigators returned to the site Saturday and Sunday to work on the missing person case.
No details of the search are being released at this time.
While the case remains categorized as a missing person, Spezze said it is an open investigation and all possibilities surrounding Morphew’s disappearance are being considered.
Morphew’s home is also being held by law enforcement through a search warrant sealed by the court, Spezze said.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about the case by calling a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530. Approximately 200 tips have been reported to the tip line so far.
“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” Spezze said.
A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Morphew’s return.
Managing Editor Paul J. Goetz contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.