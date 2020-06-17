As more people head outdoors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported it is seeing an increase in the number of sightings of potential wolves in the state.
“Public reporting vastly increases our ability to know what’s happening across the state,” said Dan Prenzlow, CPW director. “While not all reports end up being verified as wolves, we make every effort to investigate credible sightings through on-the-ground investigations, biological sampling and deploying a variety of survey techniques.”
The agency said several credible sightings have been reported.
Wolf “1084-M”
North Park
A lone wolf first confirmed in North Park a year ago continues to be seen in that area. The male wolf, designated by Wyoming Game and Fish as 1084-M, was collared in the Wyoming Snake River pack and first photographed in Colorado in July 2019.
CPW pilots flying in the area and wildlife managers on the ground have been keeping track of its movements.
Laramie River Valley
Wildlife managers are attempting to confirm a credible wolf sighting in the Laramie River Valley in Larimer County. An animal sighted in the area was wearing a wildlife tracking collar, indicating it likely came from monitored packs in Montana or Wyoming, but CPW has been unable to detect a signal or visually confirm the wolf.
The agency confirmed the Larimer County animal is not wolf 1084-M from neighboring Jackson County. If it is confirmed in Larimer County, the wolf would be the furthest east in Colorado in nearly a century.
Grand County
Two groups of campers in Grand County the weekend of June 6-7 reported a large wolf-like animal close to their camps. Wildlife officers and biologists responded to gather biological evidence that could be used to confirm the presence of a wolf versus a coyote, lost or escaped domestic dog or domestic wolf-hybrid.
Contacts with local animal control officials confirm no missing hybrids in the area. Biological samples were limited. The animal approaching humans so blatantly is atypical wolf behavior, so additional work will be needed to fully confirm the animal’s identity.
Northwest pack
In the far northwest corner of Colorado, CPW staff continue to monitor the state’s first known pack of wolves since the 1930s. As many as six wolves have been confirmed in several previous sightings by staff, hunters and landowners. The pack, originally reported to CPW late last year, has been relatively quiet of late.
Wildlife managers recently captured an image of a lone wolf feeding on an elk carcass in the area. Only one wolf was seen over several different nights so it is unknown if the wolf is a member of the known pack or the animal is a new lone disperser into the area.
Disease tracking
CPW biologists and veterinarians have analyzed scat (feces) samples and determined that several members of the pack in northwest Colorado are positive for eggs of the tapeworm Echinococcus canadensis, a parasite that can lead to hydatid disease in wild and domestic ungulates.
These tapeworms have been found in wolves in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Hydatid disease has not been widely seen in Colorado, but testing has been limited. CPW is increasing monitoring for hydatid disease, including collecting and analyzing coyote scat to establish baseline data.
CPW officials noted that wolves in Colorado remain under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and are a federally endangered species. Killing a wolf in Colorado is a federal crime and can be punishable with up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
CPW has created a “Frequently Asked Questions” document about wolves, which can be accessed at cpw.state.co.us/Documents/WildlifeSpecies/Mammals/Information%20on%20Wolves%20and%20QA%20FINAL.pdf
Anyone who sees or hears wolves in the state can complete a wolf sighting form at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolf-Sighting-Form.aspx. If unable to use the online form, sightings can be reported to the nearest CPW office.
