DENVER – The Salida High School boys’ soccer team came within one minute of reaching the 3A state championship game Wednesday but ultimately fell short in overtime, 2-1.
Playing Roaring Fork in the semifinals at Denver’s All-City Stadium, junior Kai Brown broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute. With a defender on his hip, Brown made a move across the goal, getting the goalie out of position and then blasting a shot into the net from the side of the box to put Salida up, 1-0.
With 1:20 left in the game, however, Roaring Fork scored to tie the contest. A Salida defender was in the right position but failed to clear the ball, and the Rams scored from within the box to send the game into overtime.
“We had that game in hand,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “But we had heavy legs and heavy minds and don’t always make the best decisions (when we’re like that). We just had to put the ball in the corner.”
Instead, the two teams went into extra time.
The Spartans and the Rams were even in overtime, but with 3:32 left Salida got called for a foul on the far side of its goal box, giving Roaring Fork a penalty kick. Roaring Fork capitalized on the opportunity, scoring past diving sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips to end Salida’s season for the second year in a row.
“It’s a bitter, bitter, bitter pill,” Oswald said. “I didn’t see the foul that resulted in the penalty.”
The Spartans had some other good chances that they couldn’t convert during the game that could have propelled them to a win.
“We had more chances than we put away,” Oswald said.
One of Salida’s best chances came 10 minutes into the game. Senior Quinn Bosanko got his head on a cross pass and put it on goal. Fork’s goalie, however, got a hand on it to stop the shot.
Salida created some other chances to score with some good buildups but didn’t find the back of the net until Brown scored late.
Salida’s defenders, meanwhile, did a good job stuffing the Rams every time they threatened. Junior Max Ferguson headed away a pair of late shots. Senior Nico Wilson got back and stole the ball away to stop several chances. Sophomore Caden Pitts and senior Colby Pitts also broke up plenty of opportunities.
In the end, however, the Spartans started booting the ball instead of sticking with their passing game, which led to Roaring Fork’s tying goal.
“We still had seven minutes left (after we scored), and I told everyone to calm down, but we kept kicking it (deep),” Bosanko said. “We were all in the mindset just to get the ball out of there.”
The loss ends Salida’s season at 17-1-1.
“Some days you get it and some days you don’t,” Oswald said. “All season we found a way, and today I thought we found a way again, but it didn’t work out.”
Bosanko called the team’s season “incredible” after the game. “I think everyone thought it would be a good season,” Bosanko said. “Going undefeated (in the regular season) was sweet, and getting the No. 1 seed was even sweeter. I love this team. I got to be a part of it for four years, and I’m going to miss everyone on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.