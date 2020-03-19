Colorado on Wednesday extended the suspension of downhill ski operations, limited gatherings to no more than 10 people and suspended in-person learning at public and private schools.
In-person learning was suspended across the state until April 17 by an executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis.
The order also directs the commissioner of education to issue guidance to support preschool to 12th grade school systems to assist families and students in accessing alternative learning and to provide free and reduced lunch and breakfast and offer waivers for instructional time as appropriate.
The state extended the suspension of downhill ski area operations through April 6.
In an email Polis reported that “COVID-19 has spread throughout many mountain communities where ski resorts are located, and this is a necessary step to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the state also issued a public health order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
In addition, Polis announced the launch of the Help Colorado Now effort where Coloradans can donate or volunteer, as well as the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, which has already raised nearly $3 million to help Coloradans impacted by COVID-19.
Coloradans can donate or sign up to volunteer at HelpColoradoNow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.