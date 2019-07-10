Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to Claire Zwann and Riley Johnson of Salida and Emily Foreman of Buena Vista.
Zwann will continue her physical therapy doctoral program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, according to a press release.
She received her undergraduate degree in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Johnson will enter her fourth year of medical school at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Upper Peninsula Region.
She recently completed an international rotation in an impoverished area of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Foreman attends Seattle Pacific University, where she is majoring in nursing and will enter her final year of the nursing program this fall.
She has traveled to Arusha, Tanzania, three times to volunteer at the Neema House, where she provided care for babies awaiting adoption.
The HRRMC Foundation scholarship is available to any college or university student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
The foundation encourages applications from students who plan to enter the health care field and who have a minimum of 24 college credit hours and a minimum grade-point average of 3.2.
Applications for the 2020 scholarships will be available in May and will be due June 12.
For more information, call Foundation Director Kimla Robinson at 719-530-2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.