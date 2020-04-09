Salida Sunrise Rotary is seeking scholarship applications beginning April 8 through April 24 for the 2020 fall semester.
Three scholarships are offered including New Student, Current College Student and Graduate Student.
Preference will be given to those planning to attend or who are attending accredited Technical and Vocational schools, Community and State colleges, and Universities in the state of Colorado.
To be eligible, students must be permanent residents of Salida School District R-32-J and have a minimum accumulative 2.5 grade-point average.
To apply visit salidasunriserotary.com and follow the scholarship links to the Salida Sunrise Rotary Scholarship page to download information regarding the scholarship process, scholarship criteria, scholarship applications and remittance forms.
Applications may be sent to the Salida Sunrise Rotary by email or mail as directed on the scholarship page and must arrive by 5 p.m. April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.