A wildfire burning approximately 9 miles northwest of Cañon City was zero percent contained Wednesday evening, Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist Brant Porter said.
Dubbed the Canyonlands Fire, the fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon and grew to approximately 50 acres by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Porter said.
The fire is burning on the east side of Table Mountain in Fremont County, north of the Arkansas River. It is burning uphill and to the west at the top of a ridgeline.
Two helicopters are at work on the fire, a Type 1 helicopter and a Type 3. Porter said the focus as of Wednesday was establishing communications, escape routes and safety zones for ground resources.
Additional resources have been ordered and will start today, Porter said.
He said the fire is burning in a very rugged, isolated area and is not threatening any structures.
The primary fuel sources for the fire are Gambel oak, spruce and fir.
