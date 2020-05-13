Feral and wild rabbits found recently at two sites in southeastern Colorado died from the highly contagious and deadly rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV-2), Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported.
CPW and the Colorado Department of Agriculture are seeking the public’s help in tracking the disease, which was first found in the San Luis Valley, a press release stated.
The CPW wildlife health program confirmed that RHDV-2 killed at least 20 feral rabbits near Calhan, about 35 miles northeast of Colorado Springs in El Paso County. They were reported to CPW on May 2.
The disease was confirmed in a cottontail collected April 25 in rural Prowers County, which borders Kansas and includes the town of Lamar.
Those reports followed the discovery in April of RHDV-2 in at least three wild cottontails and one wild jackrabbit approximately 10 miles southeast of Alamosa in Costilla County in the San Luis Valley.
RHDV-2 does not affect humans or domestic species other than rabbits, but it is highly contagious and has proven, in Europe, to be lethal among rabbits – both domestic and wild rabbits – as well as species that prey on them.
CPW officials said RHDV-2 is considered a foreign animal disease and is of high concern at state and federal levels. Only recently did scientists discover RHDV-2 had infected North American cottontails or hares as cases were reported in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. Now cases have been reported in other Western states.
The public is asked to watch for multiple dead or sick rabbits, which can signal RHDV-2 or a sign of tularemia or plague, diseases that can cause serious illness in people.
CPW warns people to not handle or consume sick or dead wildlife and do not allow pets to contact or consume wildlife carcasses.
RHDV-2 is from a different viral family than coronavirus and is not related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.