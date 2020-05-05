Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will partner to offer free COVID-19 testing for Chaffee County residents from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at HRRMC, 1000 Rush Drive.
Tests are by appointment and must be preapproved through Public Health.
To receive approval for testing, community members must call Public Health at 719-539-4510. Each person will be medically screened over the phone, and if specific criteria are met, Public Health will send community members an appointment time to visit HRRMC’s facility during testing hours, a Public Health press release stated.
An HRRMC press release stated drive-through testing will be done outside the facility near the blue emergency department triage tent.
Any health care workers, first responders and community members with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms will have the ability to be tested at this time. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Those with severe difficulty breathing and shortness of breath should immediately go to the Emergency Department.
Since there is no fee associated with this test, approved community members will only need to take a form of identification for HRRMC staff to associate with their test, which will be sent to the state lab for results. Public Health will contact all individuals with their results.
Carlstrom said testing continues to be available through primary care providers.
