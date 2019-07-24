The Salida Police Department, Salida Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit and Ark-Valley Humane Society found 14 live dogs, five dead dogs and one dead rabbit Tuesday at 130 W. 10th St., Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
After receiving an anonymous tip Monday about animals left alone, Salida police investigated and, based on noise and smell, confirmed there were at least some animals in the home, but no one was responding.
The police were able to obtain a search warrant for the property, and with the help of the hazmat unit, the animals were taken by AVHS representatives Tuesday, and the house was sealed and declared uninhabitable.
“It wasn’t a dangerous situation, but a public nuisance,” Johnson said. “We appreciate the help from Ark-Valley Humane. They were outstanding.”
Johnson said they were still trying to reach the owner of the house, and the matter is under investigation, with possible charges pending.
