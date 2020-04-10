As of April 9, Chaffee County has 39 confirmed positive tests and three deaths associated with COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health reported Friday morning.
Carlstrom noted the CCPH had amended its stay at home order . Pursuant to Colo. Rev. Stat. § 25-1-506 and other applicable authority, this Order sets forth guidance and requirements for, as well as limitations on, group gatherings to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Thank you for doing your part to support and promote the order in this uncertain and challenging time," Carlstrom said.
CCPH recommends that without appropriately responding to the illness, including, requiring people to Stay at Home whenever possible, implementing social distance requirements, limiting travel to Necessary Travel, cancelling and postponing public events, closing businesses (except Critical Businesses), closing hotels, motels and short-term rentals, restricting all social gatherings, numbers of cases within Chaffee County will rise which may result in serious illness or death for certain members of the community, and will have the effect of interrupting the functioning of the community, will overwhelm the capacity of the local health care system and the ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a large surge in the number of persons with COVID-19 can compromise the ability of the healthcare system particularly in the high-country counties currently affected by community transmission to deliver necessary healthcare to the public.
There is clear evidence that some individuals who contract the COVID-19 virus have no symptoms or have mild symptoms, which means they may not be aware they carry the virus. Because even people without symptoms can transmit the disease, and because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, gatherings promote transmission of COVID-19. COVID-19 also physically contributes to property loss, contamination, and damage due to its propensity to attach to surfaces for prolonged periods of time.
The scientific evidence also shows that at this stage of the emergency, it is critical to slow transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent Colorado’s health care system from being overwhelmed.
One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable and increase the distance between people in the work environment. This Order helps to reduce the property damage caused by COVID-19 and preserves the welfare of our residents by reducing the spread of the disease in our communities and our workplaces, and preserving critical emergency and healthcare capacity in the State.
The limitations on people’s activities, business activities, large gatherings and use of social distancing decreases the risk of COVID-19 transmission to our most vulnerable populations and is especially important for people who are over 60 years old and those with chronic health conditions due to their higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This Order will reduce the likelihood that many individuals will be exposed to COVID-19 at a single event and will therefore slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
This Order is adopted pursuant to the legal authority set forth in sections 25-1-506 and 25-1-508, Colorado Revised Statutes. Under these laws, the Chaffee County Public Health Director has the duty to investigate and control the causes of epidemic or communicable diseases and conditions affecting public health and to establish, maintain, and enforce isolation and quarantine, and in pursuance thereof, and for this purpose only, to exercise physical control over property and over the persons of the people within the jurisdiction of the agency as the agency may find necessary for the protection of the public health.
This Order mirrors many of the requirements of CDPE’s March 25, 2020 Public Health Order 20-24 implementing stay at home requirements. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-17 or CDPHE Public Health Order 20-24 prevents a local public authority from issuing an Order more protective of public health. Any restrictions in this Order that are more protective of the public health and welfare will prevail over any state Executive or CDPHE order that are less protective of the public health and welfare.
This Order shall apply to all unincorporated areas of Chaffee County, Colorado and all incorporated (municipal) areas that do not have their own public health agency including the city of Salida and towns of Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
