Guidestone Colorado will host an open house and tour of its new geodesic grow dome from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Guidestone’s Community & School Garden, 1455 Holman Ave.
The open house includes a tour of the dome as well as a presentation on the next steps planned for it, according to a press release.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the garden, where food for Salida School District R-32-J is grown, and will be able to take home fresh produce.
For more information, email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.