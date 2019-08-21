The Salida High School boys’ golf team competed Tuesday in its second tournament in as many days, playing at the Cañon City Invitational at Four Mile Ranch Golf Club.
However, the team had a new lineup Tuesday, and three Spartans played in the first tournaments of their careers.
“It went good,” head coach Barry Spence said. “They were excited to get on the course,”
Freshman Aiden Hadley had the team’s best round, shooting a 99 to finish 35th of 62 golfers.
“That’s a good score for his first tournament,” Spence said.
Freshman Cayden Horton, who was the only Spartan to play a second day in a row, shot a 106. That score was 13 strokes better than he shot Monday.
Freshman Brandon Pursell shot a 108 to round out Salida’s team score.
Senior Caleb Burton shot a 123. Burton also sank a birdie on the 18th hole.
“He was excited about that,” Spence said. “He just started playing golf this year.”
Burton previously played football, but after getting injured he decided to give golf a try this season, Spence said. “He’s catching on fast and already improved a lot,” Spence said.
The coach said the course was in great shape, with high roughs and nice greens and fairways. He also said the greens have lots of mounds and undulations, making it tough to putt.
Blind shots added to the challenge, as did temperatures that reached 102 degrees. “It was hot,” Spence said, “but the kids did a good job walking around the course.
As a team, Salida finished 13th of 16 squads with a 313. Pueblo West won the tournament with a 229, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (237), Woodland Park (242), The Classical Academy (247), Pueblo Centennial (264), Monte Vista (268), Pueblo Central (277), Elizabeth (284), Cañon City (287), Widefield (291), Pueblo County (293), Pueblo South (306), the Spartans, Doherty (323), Fountain-Fort Carson (330) and Mesa Ridge (355), according to Iwanamaker.com.
The Classical Academy’s Liam O’Halloran shot an even-par 72 to win the tournament. “That’s an amazing score,” Spence said.
Next, Salida will compete in its second Tri-Peaks tournament of the season Monday at Hollydot Golf Course. Rye is hosting the competition.
Spence said the team will hold a second qualifying round to determine which players will get to compete there.
