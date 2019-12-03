The Salida High School wrestling team is coming off a top-10 finish at the state championships last year. While the three wrestlers who led Salida last season all graduated, the team has some other grapplers ready to step up this year.
Freshman Drew Johnson joins the SHS wrestling team after winning a Colorado middle school state wrestling title last year.
Johnson is right around the same weight as several other Spartans, including junior Colin King, who should be able to push each other.
“Those two are great partners for each other,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said. “I’m hoping to push them to the next level now.”
“Drew is a good wrestler, and I’m looking forward to getting better wrestling with him,” King said.
King placed at several tournaments last season before suffering an eye injury that ended his season. This year he’s working for a strong return.
“I’d like to go to state this year,” King said, adding that it will take “a lot of conditioning and working hard” to get there.
Junior Jaegan Garza, sophomore Izan Wheeler and senior Nevaeh Eisenhuth are also around the same weight as Johnson and King.
“We should be able to lose or gain weight to fill a chunk of the weight classes,” King said.
Eisenhuth will get to compete against more girls this season since CHSAA is now sanctioning girls’ wrestling.
Eisenhuth will wrestle with the Spartans at most competitions, but the girls will have their own regional and state tournaments this season.
“She has a good chance on making girls’ state,” Myers said. The coach also said girls’ wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports and he’s seen a lot of girls “compete at a level that’s amazing.”
Senior Jesse Camp, who didn’t wrestle last year, is also back on the squad this year. “I think there will be really good things coming out of him,” Myers said.
Nico Wilson, who’s also a senior, is trying the sport for the first time and has started to pick it up.
“He’s doing awesome,” Myers said. “He’s just wanting to learn it all.”
Kody Folks is back for his sophomore year. “He’s been really enthusiastic about it,” Myers said.
Freshman Norm Veasman and sophomore Tristan Jones will also get a chance to prove themselves on the mat this season.
“The core group is pretty tight,” King said. “I think it will be a good (season).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.