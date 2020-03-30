With implementation of stay-at-home requirements issued Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis, outdoor recreation equipment and play structures are now closed in the city of Salida.
“We’re following the lead of the state and the county right now,” said Diesel Post, Salida director of parks and recreation. “Polis was very clear (about what should be closed).”
With implementation of the order, the Salida skate park is now closed.
All play structures in Marvin, Alpine, Riverside, Chisholm, Centennial and other parks are closed.
All tennis and basketball courts are closed at Alpine, Pickett’s and Centennial parks.
All pavilions and picnic areas in the city are also closed since they are areas where more than 10 people can gather.
Post said the department has been posting signs on existing signs and other places in parks to inform people of the closures.
“You couldn’t walk up to a play structure and not see a sign,” he said.
The parks themselves remain open. Trails and other open space areas also are still open.
