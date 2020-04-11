Columbine Manor is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. As of April 10, there have been 26 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Columbine facility, including 13 residents living at the community, one resident who discharged home, nine staff members and three resident deaths.
Chaffee County Public Health said in a press release that it is in communication with Columbine Manor leadership daily to ensure they are following all recommended guidelines for controlling an outbreak of this magnitude. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment just conducted a state survey at the facility and no deficient practices were cited.
Columbine has tested all residents for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic, and is awaiting results. CCPH is also working together with Columbine on a plan to offer staff tests as well.
