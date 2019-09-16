The Decker Fire grew to about 846 acres during the weekend sending smoke into the air but reflecting eerily orange colors into the sky and reflecting from the Arkansas River in Bighorn Sheep Canyon. This fact did not escape Mountain Mail readers who went out with their cameras and sent us some pretty cool photos.
– Paul J. Goetz
