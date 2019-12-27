Salida city officials are asking residents to participate in a five-question online survey about city communications.
A link to the survey can be found on the home page of the city website, cityofsalida.com.
City staff are in the process of making improvements to their communication tools, and survey results will help improve communications and prioritize new tools in the future, according to a city press release.
