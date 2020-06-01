Colorado Mountain College announced it has created a Back to Business program featuring individual business counseling and a variety of webinars addressing common challenges businesses are facing during the pandemic and along the road to recovery.
Webinars have been created on marketing, finance, accounting, communications, COVID-19 safety protocols for reopening, food safety and human resources, according to a press release.
Several seminars are also offered in Spanish.
Many of the seminars offered over the past several weeks have been recorded and are available on CMC’s website.
Individual and confidential business counseling is also available from CMC faculty and experienced volunteer business professionals.
The webinars and business counseling are free to individuals and business owners in the Colorado Mountain College district.
For information on upcoming webinars or to find a business counselor, visit coloradomtn.edu/backtobusiness/.
