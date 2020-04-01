With people staying home due to COVID-19, many are taking the opportunity to get spring cleaning done.
Under normal circumstances that might mean a trip to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., to donate items no longer needed, but just now, the thrift store is asking folks to please hold off.
“We appreciate all the donations we receive throughout the year. Your contributions help change lives in our community,” said Jan Attoma of Caring and Sharing in a press release.
That being said, because of COVID-19 the thrift store is currently closed and unable to take donations at this time because of the health risk.
Attoma said she has seen that people have left items outside the store recently, but they just can’t be processed right now.
She said the store asks that people save their donations from spring cleaning until the store is able to open again.
“Thank you in advance for your giving,” Attoma said.
