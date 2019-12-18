With more than 3 feet of snow falling at Monarch Mountain last week, the Colorado Department of Transportation used its new remote-controlled avalanche control equipment on Monarch Pass Saturday for the second time this season.
“We are very pleased with how the remote-controlled system has been operating,” said Tyler Carlson, CDOT’s area supervisor for U.S. 50 Monarch Pass.
At 6:45 a.m. Saturday, CDOT maintenance crews closed the highway from Maysville to Sargents, mileposts 212 to 192.
Once the highway was closed, a patrol member swept the closed portion to ensure no vehicles were on the highway, which took approximately 45 minutes.
Once the patrol member reported all was clear, CDOT remotely triggered the three new Gazex blasters, which detonate a mixture of propane and oxygen to trigger slides. All three remote-controlled units were fired one minute apart, with the first blast at 7:27 a.m. and the last one at 7:29 a.m.
The detonations brought 3 to 8 feet of snow down on a 140-foot stretch on the highway.
CDOT crews then used three pieces of heavy equipment, two front-end loaders and one motor grader, to remove the triggered snowslides, which covered all three lanes of the road.
The snow removal took about an hour, and the highway reopened for traffic at 8:40 a.m.
“We estimate that the operation could have taken one to two hours longer without the use of the system,” Carlson said. “These new units are so much safer; it’s a very positive advancement for our avy control program so that our crews do not need to handle live ammunition or case charges as often.”
CDOT also plans on using the new systems more often than in the past, preventing large accumulations of snow so it’s easier to clear from the highway.
“One advantage is we can use them more frequently,” Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Southwest Region communications manager said. “The whole goal is to make closure times shorter.”
