Central Colorado Humanists will host the Children’s Science Festival for kids ages 6 to 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The program, “What Rocks You?,” will feature a variety of rock types, including local rocks, with a focus on igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks.
Children will be able to participate, test and experiment with rock samples.
Inspiration for the event stems from the famous Christmas Lectures started in 1824 by British scientist Michael Faraday, who believed that children can benefit from the wonders of science. The Royal Institute in the United Kingdom has continued this tradition for 193 years.
Former science teacher Greg Justis, with 35 years of experience, will present the program directed toward elementary and middle school students and their parents.
Justis has won both a national and state award for science education.
Justis has taught science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) classes at the Salida Boys & Girls Club for the past seven years, including, robotics, chemistry, rocketry, geology and the construction of full-scale inflatable dinosaur models, as well as a 50-foot-long inflatable sperm whale.
The science program will conclude with hot chocolate and cookies for all participants. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
