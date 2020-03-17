Following evolving recommendations over the weekend from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Jared Polis to match the urgency of containing the spread of COVID-19, state Sen. Kerry Donovan requested establishing a COVID-19 Economic Impact and Recovery Study Committee.
The committee would study state-wide impacts as well as impact on individual finances during the interim between the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions.
In a press release, Donovan said the essential steps of social distancing, restricting certain businesses and organizations and canceling or postponing mass gatherings will have significant economic impacts on the communities in Senate District 5 as well as the state.
“While the immediate focus of the state is on addressing critical health situations, we are also committed to formulating plans to support our business community and employees,” Donovan said.
Although the legislative council has not approved the committee yet, Donovan said she is confident it will receive sufficient support. Because they are in suspended session, she had to submit a formal request in which the legislature would decide whether or not to approve necessary staff resources.
The bipartisan committee would be made up of eight members, four of whom would come from the Senate and the other four from the House. It would be composed equally of Democrats and Republicans to “reflect the spirit of partnership.”
If approved, she said the committee would be formed as quickly as possible and would need to meet four times before October to study the issues.
The press release said the committee will need up to six bills to address the issues it covers. Donovan said when submitting committee requests, they are required to clarify the number of bills anticipated. Between four and six bills can address various topics, even more complicated ones.
To make the committee more fiscally responsible, its members would likely conduct meetings exclusively in the Denver metropolitan area.
Potential policy solutions that could be implemented in the future include grant programs, grace periods for payments like student loans, long-term impacts of virtual workplaces and telehealth access, modifications to licensing requirements, waiving fees, tax relief, employer-side tax cuts, targeted tax credits for businesses, small business support, economic stimulus and recommendations for existing state programs that may need additional funding such as international tourism or Colorado Proud.
Colorado government officials agree there will inevitably be a financial impact.
The Office of State Planning and Budgeting on Monday released the March economic forecast, which stated COVID-19’s economic impact is difficult to anticipate and will depend on both the extent the epidemic can be slowed and the effectiveness of federal intervention.
“COVID-19 has impacted the global economy and is having a significant impact on our state’s economy as well,” Polis said. “I would call the economic situation in complete flux, and until we have a much better idea what’s going on I wouldn’t put much stock in any economic forecast, although we know the news isn’t good. My top priority during this time is protecting the health and safety of Coloradans, which also minimizes damage to our economy.”
While Colorado’s economy has expanded since the December forecast, the virus’s spread poses a risk to the state economy. Economic activity is expected to slow sharply during the coming months as schools and businesses close and consumers stay home in an attempt to slow spread of the pandemic.
The forecast projects that consumer and business activity will return to normal once schools and businesses reopen, but there is an increasing risk that extended closures could trigger a recession.
General Fund revenue was originally expected to grow 1.2 percent in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, but it will be revised down. It grew by 7.2 percent in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced assistance for workers and employers during temporary closures as a result of the pandemic. The guidance includes information for employees filing for unemployment insurance claims, as well as information on programs available for employers.
Workers who have reduced hours or wages may file an unemployment claim at coloradoui.gov. A list of resources and FAQs on how to file is available on colorado.gov/cdle under “Coronavirus Information and Resources.”
