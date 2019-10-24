The Decker Fire was declared 100 percent contained Thursday morning by the Decker Fire incident command team.
The incident command team reminded residents to remember the fire is not yet out, and smoke from larger diameter fuels will continue to be visible, and winds will continue to be a factor.
In the wake of containment news, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze lifted the Stage II fire ban in unincorporated Chaffee County and all pre-evacuation orders for Chaffee County residents in connection with the Decker Fire.
The lifting of the fire ban does not include lands within the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management boundaries.
In a press release Spezze thanked the residents who were affected by the Decker fire for their “outstanding patience and cooperation” and Chaffee County residents for their assistance during the fire.
The Decker Fire incident management team reported overnight snow Wednesday into Thursday helped curb fire behavior with accumulations of more than 4 inches in the area of the fire.
The focus in all areas of the fire will now switch from suppression to suppression repair and backhaul of equipment stated the incident command release.
The spot fire in the southeast corner continues to display minimal activity with occasional smoke, and the area of active fire near Simmons Peak has exhibited very little movement for the past several days, the team reported.
The fire along the “minimal risk, limited action” brown line on the north and northwest side will continue to be monitored.
Suppression repair will be ongoing, with water bars being installed in some areas for erosion protection.
Incident command asks that people continue to respect road closures.
For road closures in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties visit:
San Isabel Forest closures: tinyurl.com/SanIsabelClosures.
Rio Grande Forest closures: tinyurl.com/RioGrandeClosures.
BLM closures: Facebook @BLMColoradoFire or tinyurl.com/BLMClosure.
