Cotopaxi High School senior Chance Gulliford will get to play ball at the next level.
Gulliford recently signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Adams State University after he graduates.
“I think it’s huge; I’m excited for him,” said Troy Thornton, Cotopaxi athletic director. “His parents and he put in a lot of time and effort. This was their goal, for him to play baseball in college.”
Gulliford, who pitches and plays third base for the Pirates, earned first-team all-state honors last year as a junior and all-state honorable mention as a sophomore. He also earned an all-state honorable mention on the basketball court last year.
“He’s works hard and plays baseball almost all year-round, except when he’s playing basketball,” Thornton said.
In addition to playing for the Pirates, Gulliford competes with a competitive team from Denver that travels to competitions in Arizona, Kansas and Nebraska, among other places.
“Pretty much every weekend in the summer he’s somewhere (playing ball),” Thornton said.
Now, Gulliford has earned the opportunity to continue playing baseball at the next level.
“It’s unique for our size of school, especially going to a Division II school,” Thornton said. “He and his parents both committed to getting him this opportunity.”
