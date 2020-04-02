Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident commander for COVID-19, offered tips for those working from home Wednesday during her daily update on Facebook Live:
• Maintain a routine. It’s the best way to get through days in an organized and reasonable fashion
• Don’t use extra time to work. It’s important to create boundaries to establish when you are working and when you are not working.
• Use video chat. There are many platforms to choose from.
• Take breaks throughout the day. You may have to schedule them into your day, whether it’s calling a loved one, reading a book or getting some fresh air.
• Move around, stretch and be conscious of your posture when sitting at the computer. If you need to, move your chair or stand up while working.
Carlstrom offered thanks to critical business service providers such as grocery store workers who are put in a “very vulnerable and thankless” position right now.”
“Please respect grocery store rules, keep your distancing, shop during off hours and only shop for critical items. Most importantly, treat critical service providers with kindness and respect,” she said.
Carlstrom said 46 people have used the self-reporting tool for those who are symptomatic on the county’s website.
A self-reporting tool for those whose symptoms have resolved and an emotional health check-in tool in partnership with Solvista Health went online Wednesday and are accessible through the county website.
The emotional check-in tool is intended “to gauge how our community is doing and to provide our community with the resources and support it needs to get through this challenging time,” she said.
Carlstrom ended the update by thanking Chaffee County residents for taking responsibility and accountability, following the stay-at-home order, looking out for one another and treating each other with kindness and respect.
