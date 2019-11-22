U.S. 24 was closed for about two hours Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash near milepost 224 on Trout Creek Pass resulted in a fatality, Colorado State Patrol Corporal Kris Galyean reported.
At 7:43 p.m. a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, westbound, went off the right side of the roadway, striking a delineator post and highway sign.
The truck continued off the road, traveling down a steep embankment, where it rolled over multiple times, coming to rest on it’s left side.
The driver was a 36-year-old male from Northglenn. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he was pronounced dead. Galyean said the name is being withheld until they can contact next of kin.
A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and released with minor injuries.
Galyean said the cause of the crash is still investigation.
