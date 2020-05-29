Now that school is officially out and restrictions have eased somewhat, families may want to get out of town to do something a little different to ease cabin fever.
Here are a few ideas for family-friendly activities in the area to get the kids (and adults) out of the house this weekend.
St. Elmo – The historic mining district has one of the best collections of preserved wood-frame buildings in the state and is worth the drive for the walk around town.
Several nice short hikes are available in the area as well.
Feeding chipmunks is a tradition in St. Elmo, and the St. Elmo General Store, which is open to customers with masking and distancing guidelines in place, sells sunflower seeds to feed the chipmunks and ground squirrels in the woodpile across the street.
Hummingbirds are also a common sight in town and sometimes stop at a feeder long enough for a photo.
Nora Connell, who owns the store with husband Chris, said the hummers are early this year and there are a lot of them.
To get to St. Elmo, turn west on CR 162 from U.S. 285 and drive about 16.7 miles.
The road changes from pavement to dirt just past the CR 292 bridge turnoff.
Monarch Crest – While the Monarch Crest Aerial Tramway is closed for refurbishment until May 2021, the trail to the observation deck on top is available to hikers and bikers, although snow may block the trail this early in the year.
A 28-mile drive west of Salida on U.S. 50 takes visitors to the Monarch Crest store at 11,321 feet.
The store is currently open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week with social distancing and masking guidelines in place.
The store has a variety of items to peruse, as well as a taxidermy display of different kinds of game.
A snack bar is available to grab something to eat or drink.
The Continental Divide sign in the parking lot marks the point at which watersheds either drain into the Atlantic or Pacific oceans and makes for a great photo opportunity.
Visit monarchcrest.net or call 719-539-4091 for more information.
Comanche Drive-in – If you or the kids have never been to a drive-in theater, or if it’s been awhile, the Comanche Drive-in, 27784 CR 339 in Buena Vista, shows a first-run movie Friday-Tuesday each weekend through the fall.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime is dusk, about 8:50 p.m.
This weekend’s movie is “Trolls World Tour,” rated PG.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Under restrictions the drive-in concession stand is open with “curbside” service only and car spacing is one space apart.
Patrons are asked to follow social distancing regulations and wear a mask when using the restroom or picking up concessions.
Sound is by radio at 98.7 FM on your car radio or take your own portable radio.
Visit comanchedrivein.com or look for an ad in The Chaffee County Times for more information and future shows.
