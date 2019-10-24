Management of the Decker Fire has divided public opinion in Chaffee County.
In a poll conducted by The Mountain Mail last week, 39 respondents indicated they were “extremely satisfied” with the handling of the fire, seven said they were “somewhat satisfied,” one said they were “indifferent,” eight said they were “somewhat satisfied,” and 13 said they were “extremely dissatisfied.”
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area. Crews initially monitored the fire instead of suppressing it because it was in rugged terrain that posed elevated risks for crews, and because it was meeting resource objectives such as reducing fuels and removing dead trees.
At that time, the U.S. Forest Service was waiting for the fire to hit a “trigger point,” such as a change in weather or excessive smoke, to begin suppressing the fire.
The fire grew by more than 1,500 acres Oct. 2 and 3, at which point crews began heavy suppression work.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said he has attended the vast majority of the stakeholders’ meetings with the team managing the fire, and he has found them to be very professional.
No injuries have occurred on the fire line that have prevented firefighters from going back to work, Wood said, which is incredible.
Wood said it’s better for an event like this to happen in October as opposed to, say July, and Methodist Mountain was going to burn eventually. Although some structures have been lost and that’s unfortunate, Wood said, it could have been a lot worse.
All things considered, including the amount of fuels and dry conditions, Wood said, the crews have done a pretty amazing job.
He said the folks he has talked to in town are glad the firefighters have come in and done a good job.
Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga said some public meetings are needed about the future response to wildfires in the area.
Salida resident Monika Griesenbeck said the Forest Service should have handled the fire differently given the conditions.
Griesenbeck wondered why the Shawnee Peak Fire, which burned in the Lost Creek Wilderness in Park County in August and September, was handled with full suppression while the Decker Fire was allowed to burn in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness for a while before crews began suppression efforts.
The smoke from the fire has had a huge negative impact on the community, she said.
“I think this is a catastrophic event for Chaffee County, which will affect our community for a long time,” Griesenbeck said.
“I am personally disappointed in how the Forest Service handled this,” she said. “I think they could have saved us a lot of grief.”
County Commissioner Greg Felt said he thinks the county was very fortunate in the timing of the fire, both the time of year and that 2019 was not a big fire year for the country.
Felt said he didn’t know what to expect from the incident managers, but communications and availability have been really good. The daily updates on multiple platforms have been really helpful, he said.
The costs associated with the fire are being borne by the Forest Service, Felt said, including costs such as overtime pay for county employees.
Felt said District Rangers Jim Pitts (Salida) and Tristram Post (Saguache) have been very engaged in the process of managing the fire and are working to protect local interests, especially regarding post-fire recovery.
Most comments from the public have been appreciative about the amount of information available and the continuous updates, Felt said.
He said officials were fortunate to get evacuees back into their homes quickly enough that they didn’t get grouchy.
One concern is what will happen to the area affected by the fire during the next monsoon season, Felt said, but officials have about eight months to work on that.
The fire should serve as a reminder and reinforcement that there’s a lot of work to be done in the county, Felt said, and we should stay focused on that in the years ahead.
