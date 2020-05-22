Salida Circus performers Joe Lobeck and Lexee Barerra will venture around Salida Sunday to perform their routine and remind residents that it is OK to laugh and have fun even within the darker context of a pandemic.
“We’re just excited to be able to perform for Salida, and we just really want to bring joy and entertainment to help relieve local stress,” Barerra said.
Lobeck will juggle clubs, balls, hats and boxes while Barerra practices hand balancing. They will conclude with a partner acrobatics routine.
Their tour will go from roughly 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning at the courtyard of Mount Shavano Manor, 525 W. 16th St. They will then travel to Trailside Circle at 12:30 p.m., the corner of G and West Seventh streets at 2 p.m., the corner of East Third St. and Park Avenue at 3:30 p.m., the corner of Caldwell and Nicholls avenues at 5 p.m. and the corner of E and East Ninth streets at 6:30 p.m.
Each session will last between 20 and 30 minutes, leaving an hour between locations to give the duo a break and to allow them to interact with the audience while respecting social distancing boundaries.
“I’m excited about this town tour of Salida,” Salida Circus Director Jennifer Dempsey said. “It’s great that people will see a live top-class circus show from their own driveway or porch.”
To support Salida Circus and its performers, visit thesalidacircus.com/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.