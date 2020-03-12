The Salida High School track and field team returns some talent this season while also welcoming a lot of new faces to its squad.
“They’re a big group of friends and they all know each other,” head coach Caitlin Treat said.
That will be important because the coach wants them to realize they’re running for their team and not just their own individual results.
“My goal is for them to realize it’s not just about themselves, it’s about wearing Salida on their chest,” Treat said.
The Spartans’ distance runners have been busy training in the off-season and will be one of the team’s strengths this season.
“We have a good distance crew of boys,” the coach said. “Fin (Petit), Frank (DeCew) and Jason (Joslin), the senior boys, are leading the way.”
Sophomore distance runners Elijah Wilcox and Kuper Banghart also return to the team after scoring for the SHS cross-country team at the state meet this fall.
Last spring, Petit, DeCew, Joslin and Banghart ran the 4x800 together at the state meet.
“They have a pretty good chance to make it again,” Treat said.
The only other Spartans who competed at the state meet last year, Ruby Brown and Felix Roberts, have both since graduated.
On the girls’ distance side, freshmen Quinn Smith and Lanee Dziura will join returning sophomore Ella Haynes. Smith and Dziura were Salida’s top finishers at the state cross-country meet this past fall.
In other events, lots of other athletes will get an opportunity to compete. The team returns one hurdler, sophomore Seda Condell, no throwers and not many jumpers. The coach said several kids have shown an interest in throwing and jumping, wanting to try something new.
Treat also said the team lost a lot of sprinters to club sports.
The team has a large contingent of freshman girls this year, and the coach said her staff is letting them test a lot of waters.
“They’re all trying hurdles, high jumps (and other events),” Treat said. “They’re ready and willing to try anything.”
With a lot of fresh faces, Salida’s coaching staff will have an important role preparing them.
“We have a good group of coaches and we all mesh really well,” Treat said. “I can already feel a difference; it’s more relaxed now that we’ve worked together a year.”
The coaching staff includes Chelsea Lyn Ball, throwers; Randy Kapushion, sprinters; Jim Anderegg, distance; Kieran McCarthy, assistant distance; and Treat, who will work with hurdlers and jumpers. Coaching hurdles is new for Treat, but she said she’s excited to do it. “What’s fun for me is we have a group of girls that want to do it,” she said.
The team added some challenge to its schedule this season and will race several times on the Front Range and in Pueblo. Running in the bigger meets, at lower elevations, should push Salida to lower its time and increase its distances.
“We want to get the best times possible, so we want to get to lower altitudes and run faster,” Treat said. During a few of the bigger meets, the team will also send some of its younger athletes to smaller meets.
The team will begin its season Saturday in Pueblo. Treat said the coaches are letting the athletes pick some of their events now, but later in the season will steer them in a direction and help them figure out what they want to do.
