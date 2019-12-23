Salida High School senior Zayne Walker recently was honored with a Class 2A All-State honorable mention for his performance on the football field this past fall.
“As a coach, I’m extremely proud of him,” SHS head coach Matt Luttrell said. “It says a lot about Zayne’s character and who he is,” adding that Walker never missed a weight session, a practice or a game in the last four years when he wasn’t injured.
Walker played quarterback, defensive back and also punted for Salida this season.
“He did it all,” Luttrell said.
As a quarterback, he threw for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked among the top in 2A. He also rushed for another 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, Walker averaged 8.1 tackles per game, the second most on the team, while also recording a team-high 57 solo tackles.
On special teams, he averaged 31.8 yards per punt, including a long of 58 yards.
“It’s cool he made it even though we didn’t have a winning record,” Luttrell said. “He took a lot of it on his shoulders and made it happen. I’m just proud of him.”
Sterling’s Brock Shalla was named the 2A player of the year while Rob Busmente was selected as the coach of the year after leading the Tigers to a state title.
In Class 1A, three Buena Vista players were honored. Linebacker and running back/fullback Malachi Bardol and tackle and defensive tackle Jim Gabriel both made the All-State second team, while center/defensive tackle Seth Moss received an All-State honorable mention.
In six-man football, Cotopaxi’s Frank Ogden earned second-team All-State honors, while Tyler Sawyer and Zackary Van Esselstine were both awarded All-State honorable mentions.
